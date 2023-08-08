MP: Commissioner Inspects Sub-Health Centre, Hostel In Maheshwar Tehsil In Khargone | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Indore divisional commissioner Mal Singh on Saturday undertook a surprise inspection of sub-health centre, hostel under Maheshwar tehsil of Khargone district to ascertain adequacy of basic facilities there.

Bhudri sub-health centre at Maheshwar tehsil was found locked and a medical officer was found absent. Some children were found to be infected with the disease. Doctor Deepak Verma was immediately called at the centre for treatment of children. Notice would also be issued to the ANM and CHO for being absent from duty.

Later, he also inspected SC Girls’ Hostel of Gulawad and Boys’ hostel in Umariya village (Barwaha tehsil) and also made sure that drinking water facility and toilets at the hostel were sufficient. He also checked the registers at the hostels.

Commissioner Mal Singh said that some children in the hostel were found to be infected with eye flu (conjunctivitis). The BMO has been instructed to organise special camps for treatment in all hostels. Eye flu cases are surging especially in rural areas. In such a situation, all doctors have been given instructions regarding treatment.

Besides inspection of health centres, he also undertook inspection of boys hostels (government-run) in Umaria Chowki and Balwada. In view of contaminated drinking water, instructions were given for installment of RO system (water purifier) at Balwada hostel. Along with this, instructions were also given to repair the roof of the hostel immediately.