MP: Kamal Nath Terms Week-Off Facility Granted To Police Personnel As CM Chouhan's Election Move; BJP Hits Back

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has taken a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government over the weekly off facility granted to police personnel in the state from Monday and called it an election move.

"I am happy that from today the facility of providing weekly-off to the policemen in the state is being started again. I had given this right to the policemen as the Chief Minister of the state in January 2019. But as soon as the Shivraj government was formed, this right was taken away from the policemen," Nath wrote on Twitter on Monday.

He further wrote, "I am reminding this thing as it is necessary to understand the intention. On one hand there is the Congress which gave weekly off to the policemen as soon as the government was formed in the state. On the other side there is BJP, which did not remember the weekly off for police for 18 years, rather they (BJP) took away the rights of the policemen."

"By restoring the weekly off facility, the Shivraj government is trying to atone for the injustice done to the policemen. If this atonement was done with a sincere heart, then it would have been something, but the policemen know very well that this is an election trick of Mama (referring to CM Chouhan)," Nath added in its tweet.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra hit back over Kamal Nath's statement and said that he kept on announcing the week off for the police but BJP gave the week off to the police.

"Nath Kept on announcing the weekly off to the police in his 15 months rule in the state. He did not grant the week off to anyone. The announcement should be like CM Chouhan has done. On one hand, he announced and on the other hand, the order was released from Police Headquarters for it and our police personnel went on weekly off," Mishra said.

Nath should understand that there is a difference between running the government and running the mouth (making announcements), Mishra added.