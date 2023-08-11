 MP: Headmaster Drags Student By Hair After Catching Him Deflate Tyres Of Bikes Parked In School Campus
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Representative image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A headmaster brutally thrashed a Class 8th student to punish him after he deflated the tyres of the bikes inside the school premises in Madhavgadh. The incident happened on August 1, and it is recently caught the attention after the video went viral on social media.

The victim, who is a student of Class VIII at the government-run secondary school in Madhavgadh. He was allegedly beaten by the headmaster, Rajesh Trishala.

According to local media reports, Rajesh slapped and punched the student and then dragged him by his hair through other classes in the school. The incident, which occurred on August 1, has been widely circulated on the internet through a video.

It is reported that teachers and students in the school were frustrated daily due to the tires of their bicycles and motorbikes being deflated.

On August 1, the student was caught red handed in the act of deflating tires.

Since the headmaster had caught the student in the act, he unleashed his anger on him, subjecting him to physical assault and humiliation in front of others.

This incident has left a lasting impact on the victim and has instilled fear in other students about attending school.

Past Mischievous Acts Of The Student

It has also come to light that the same student had engaged in similar mischievous activities during his time at the Saraiya Tola Primary School.

A teacher from Saraiya Tola School mentioned that they had to visit the student's home multiple times to bring him to school, as he was often found engaging in such behavior. Even back then, he had a history of deflating tires of bicycles and vehicles.

