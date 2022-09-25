Satna: Teachers made students clean school premises

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers at High School Korwara in Uchehra forced students to clean the school premises. Although many Korwara schools have sanitation workers, children are frequently seen sweeping with a broom before beginning class. The MP government is constantly encouraging by investing crores of rupees in Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, while those charged with teaching the children are blatantly disregarding it. Even after Supreme Court orders, children's education is being compromised.

It has been reported that if students refuse to clean, teachers become enraged, resulting in a high dropout rate, and only a few students attend school regularly. Numerous complaints about this issue have been made but no action has been taken.

When asked about it, teachers initially refused to accept but later agreed. Principal of the High School Korwara KL Verma said, "Due to more rooms in the school, the sanitation workers are not able to clean the school properly, and all rooms canít be cleaned at the same time, that's why they have to make children sweep floors."

Satna: BKU to submit memorandum

Bhartiya Kisan Union, Satna unit will submit a memorandum to the Collector on September 27 regarding all the problems of the farmers through the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

In the memorandum, all the difficulties the farmers face will be mentioned. According to the memo, farmers find it difficult to do farming due to many issues, including debt, inflation, stray animals, electricity, and the non-availability of fertilisers and seeds.

According to the Bhartiya Kisan Union, the farmers are abused at procurement centres. The memo suggests that people indulged in corruption and the disputed committees should not be allotted grain procurement centres.