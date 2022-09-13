Satna: PM Aawas Yojana; beneficiaries struggle to get houses, blame administration for failure

PM Aawas yojana beneficiary Chakaudi lal with his collapsed house |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Sakhauha Kala gram panchayat in Unchehara are battling to get a house of their own under PM Aawas Yojana. The worst sufferers are those whose dilapidated houses collapsed due to heavy rain in the current monsoon season and are compelled to use polythene sheets to shield themselves and their damaged houses.

The beneficiaries of PM Aawas Yojana have blamed village panchayat secretary, employment assistant and district administration for their plight. They said that beneficiaries of other gram panchayats are also going through a rough patch due to similar reasons.

The villagers have stated that senior officials have been apprised of their troubles multiple times but to no avail. A local scheme beneficiary Chakaudi Lal said that PM Aawas Yojana has proved to be of little help. “Whenever I inquire about the provision of a house, he says my name is not in the list,” Lal added.