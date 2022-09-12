Satna: Adverse road conditions, administration on sleep, say residents

Potholes and poor road conditions. | Representative Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The poor road conditions in the Uchehara of Satna district, especially in the monsoon season, continues to force residents to question authorities.

The main cause of trouble is the unpaved road which is dilapidated due to non-working for a long time, as a result thousands of people along with the villagers are facing huge troubles every day.

Due to the indifference of the monsoon, the rains have not even started yet but many major roads inside the village seem to be turning into lakes.

Every year, development works worth crores of rupees are being implemented in the villages on the approved schemes.

According to the residents, arbitrary rule of the Sarpanch, Secretary and Employment Assistant in the Gram Panchayat is leading to such conditions.

The public representatives and government employees who talk about development have been seen making rhetoric only in the name of development.

Even after the posting of two secretaries Madhav Singh and Brijesh Tiwari for the development of the Gram Panchayat,the village has been suffering from tragedy since a long time, during every election the important issue related to city roads gets neglected.

