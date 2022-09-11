Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards set up in Unchehara

Satna Ayushman card camps |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Camps to issue Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries of Ayushman scheme were set up in Unchehara on Saturday. Camps have been organised by Unchehara municipality for the convenience of beneficiaries. President of Unchehara municipality Niranjan Prajapati stated that the camps had been set up for beneficiaries who had not received Ayushman cards.

The camps will continue for a week. Issuance of Ayushman cards, corrections in Ayushman cards and Aadhaar cards are also being made at the camps. Through Ayushman cards, the beneficiaries will be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for their treatment. The employees of Unchehara municipality have also appealed to people to visit camps and receive Ayushman cards.