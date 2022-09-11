e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSatna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards set up in Unchehara

Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards set up in Unchehara

President of Unchehara municipality Niranjan Prajapati stated that the camps had been set up for beneficiaries who had not received Ayushman cards.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 01:04 AM IST
article-image
Satna Ayushman card camps |

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Camps to issue Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries of Ayushman scheme were set up in Unchehara on Saturday. Camps have been organised by Unchehara municipality for the convenience of beneficiaries. President of Unchehara municipality Niranjan Prajapati stated that the camps had been set up for beneficiaries who had not received Ayushman cards.

The camps will continue for a week. Issuance of Ayushman cards, corrections in Ayushman cards and Aadhaar cards are also being made at the camps. Through Ayushman cards, the beneficiaries will be provided financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh for their treatment. The employees of Unchehara municipality have also appealed to people to visit camps and receive Ayushman cards.

Read Also
Satna: Indian Bank disburses loans worth 1.90 crore
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards set up in Unchehara

Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards set up in Unchehara

Jabalpur: Two robbers arrested within few hours of act

Jabalpur: Two robbers arrested within few hours of act

Singrauli: Under-construction NH-39 closed till further orders

Singrauli: Under-construction NH-39 closed till further orders

Rehti: Collector reviews preparations for Navratri fest

Rehti: Collector reviews preparations for Navratri fest

MP Rao Uday Pratap Singh chairs DISHA meeting in Narmadapuram

MP Rao Uday Pratap Singh chairs DISHA meeting in Narmadapuram