Satna: Indian Bank disburses loans worth 1.90 crore

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Satna zonal office of Indian Bank organised a SHG CCL linkage camp in Unchehara to provide financial assistance to women self-help groups on Friday. The camp was led by zonal head Rajesh Badoria, in which a loan amount of Rs 1.90 crore was disbursed to 120 SHG account holders.

The camp witnessed a thick footfall of the self-help groups in which the sub divisional officer of Unchehara, Hem Karan Dhurve, DPM Anjula Jha Dayal, NRLM District Manager Ranjana Tripathi, branch manager of Indian Bank, Unchehara, Priyank Dhar Mishra, and other officials were present. On the occasion, Sub Divisional Officer Hem Karan Dhurve lauded the warm gesture by Satna zonal office of Indian Bank. He also stated that due to such camps, the women self-help groups will become financially independent. Janpad Panchayat members Aagam Das Patel, Chandan Shrivastava were also present.

Read Also Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards in Unchehara