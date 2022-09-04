Satna: Camps to issue Ayushman cards in Unchehara

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Camps were set up to issue Ayushman cards to beneficiaries at Unchehara municipal council office in Satna district on Sunday. Beneficiaries of the scheme ensured their presence in thick numbers at the camps.

President of Unchehara municipal council Niranjan Prajapati said such camps were set up in all wards of the district. Vice-president of the municipal council, Manoj Sharma stated that the beneficiaries coming to the camp were also told about PM Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Chief Municipal Officer Shailendra Pratap Singh stated that ailing people could use Ayushman cards to avail free-of-cost treatment and recuperate. He added that it was a golden opportunity for beneficiaries to receive Ayushman cards, and no money was charged from the beneficiary for the card.