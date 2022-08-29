Satna: Students study in open, school building in dilapidated state

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The building of Government Higher Secondary School, Ichaul in Nagod Legislative Assembly of Uchehara tehsil, is in a dilapidated state. While the roof of the building is leaking, there are cracks on the walls. As the paint is falling off the roof, the rods in it are clearly visible.

Teachers are taking classes in the open due to the danger of students getting injured. The principal incharge of the school Archana Tiwari said, “The school building is in a dilapidated condition due to which classes are being held in the open. We have already informed senior officials in this regard.”

The principal of the school has informed the District Education Officer (DEO) about the bad condition of the school building and the DEO has inspected the school premises. PIU engineers have visited the premises but repair work has not started yet.