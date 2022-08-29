e-Paper Get App

Satna: Students study in open, school building in dilapidated state

Teachers are taking classes in the open due to the danger of students getting injured.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
article-image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The building of Government Higher Secondary School, Ichaul in Nagod Legislative Assembly of Uchehara tehsil, is in a dilapidated state. While the roof of the building is leaking, there are cracks on the walls. As the paint is falling off the roof, the rods in it are clearly visible.

Teachers are taking classes in the open due to the danger of students getting injured. The principal incharge of the school Archana Tiwari said, “The school building is in a dilapidated condition due to which classes are being held in the open. We have already informed senior officials in this regard.”

The principal of the school has informed the District Education Officer (DEO) about the bad condition of the school building and the DEO has inspected the school premises. PIU engineers have visited the premises but repair work has not started yet.

Read Also
Satna: 11-yr-old sprinter wins national marathon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalSatna: Students study in open, school building in dilapidated state

RECENT STORIES

Film producer can contact joint secretary to locate children: MEA tells Bombay HC

Film producer can contact joint secretary to locate children: MEA tells Bombay HC

Mumbai: Malad woman lodges complaint against loan sharks

Mumbai: Malad woman lodges complaint against loan sharks

'One of the best things to happen to T20 cricket': Aakash Chopra on new ICC rule to reduce delay in...

'One of the best things to happen to T20 cricket': Aakash Chopra on new ICC rule to reduce delay in...

NCRB report: Maharashtra in top three positions in crimes against women

NCRB report: Maharashtra in top three positions in crimes against women

Mumbai: BEST to introduce 1,000 e-bikes in city

Mumbai: BEST to introduce 1,000 e-bikes in city