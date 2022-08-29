Satna: 11-yr-old sprinter wins national marathon

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Satna district basked in the glory of 11-year-old sprinter Ansh Jaiswal, hailing from Nandaha village of the district, who emerged winner at national level marathon organised by Ekal Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.

He achieved the feat by competing in the 5-kilometre long run. Gold medallist of Asian Marathon Championship, Dr Sunita Godara, was the supervisor of marathon, in which Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, MP Pravesh Sahib Singh, Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, Commonwealth Games medallist Neetu Ghanghas and singer Shankar Sahani were present.

The marathon was organised in three categories; 1 kilometre-run, 5-km run and 10-km run, in which Ansh won in the 5-km category. Ansh had won the half-marathon organised in Delhi previous year and came second in a marathon organised in Satna earlier.

Talking to the media, Ansh’s father stated that Ansh was fond of running and practises every morning. Nandaha village sarpanch Subhadra Singh, Secretary Rakesh Singh, as well as Ansh’s friends and family have expressed pleasure on Ansh’s achievement.