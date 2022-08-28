Satna: 'Uprooted paver blocks indicate poor quality of construction'

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing platform construction works at the Unchehara railway station, falling under Satna district have proved to be of much inconvenience, way far from its actual objective of providing convenience to the passengers, alleged the residents of the district on Saturday.

The locals added that the poor quality construction works at the railway station are clearly evident from the fact that the paver blocks laid just a few days ago have begun uprooting from their initial positions. The dismayed citizens have termed this as the consequence of the poor-quality construction works, which are in full swing due to the conspiracy of the contractor and the officials concerned.

According to a local resident named Suresh Tamrakaar, clay sand is being utilised in the construction works which has surfaced in the form of abysmally built platforms at the railway station. A local named Ramesh Kushwaha stated that the issue has been brought into the notice of district administration numerous times, but to no avail.