Bhopal: Heavy rain likely, monsoon trough passes through Gwalior, Satna

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rain is likely to continue in Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours. Orange alert for very heavy rain has been issued. Shahdol and Jabalpur divisions are likely to receive very heavy rain. Similarly, a yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued. Gwalior, Chambal, Narmadapuram divisions are likely to experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours, according to the meteorological department.

In the last 24 hours, Shivpuri recorded 21cm rainfall while Pohari recorded 18cm rainfall and Karhal recorded 16cm rainfall. Karera and Hanumana recorded 9cm rainfall each. Patharia recorded 8cm rainfall and Jabalpur and Sheopurkalan recorded 7cm rainfall each.

The low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal continued to move in the west direction and caused rain in Central India. Now, a new low pressure is going to form in north Bay of Bengal, which will once again move in west-northwest direction and cause rain in Madhya Pradesh.

On August 15 and August 16, heavy rain is expected in the south and southwest districts of Rajasthan including West Madhya Pradesh.

Well-marked low-pressure area exists over north-west Bay of Bengal near Odisha and West Bengal coast. The associated cyclonic circulation is extending up to mid tropospheric levels. The monsoon trough is passing through the centre of low-pressure area over north-east and adjoining north-west Arabian Sea, Gwalior, Satna. The offshore trough is extending from South Gujarat to Maharashtra coast.