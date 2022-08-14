Bhopal: Currency notes used by kids given to pay for phone; accused arrested

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fake currency notes, which children use for playing, were given to delivery boys to pay for a mobile phone, said Aishbag police on Sunday. Similar fraud was committed earlier by the same e-commerce company.

Police station in charge Alok Shrivastava told Free Press that they got a complaint from delivery boy Vikas Kori of an e-commerce company who said he went to deliver a mobile phone worth Rs 25,028 to Dazir Khan, resident of Panjabi Baag area.

When he reached the spot, he was asked to deliver a parcel in the Ashok Vihar area. The boy and the accused reached the spot and handed over the parcel. The accused gave the cash in a sealed envelope and left.

When the boy opened the envelope, he found only one note of Rs 500 and the rest were of children’s bank. The victim reported the matter to police, who registered the case under Sections 419 and 420 of IPC. The police tracked the accused Khan and arrested him from Afkar Colony along with the mobile phone and scooter used in the crime. The police said that a similar incident happened with a delivery boy Vishal Shrivas and the accused is yet to be arrested.

