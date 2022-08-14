Bhopal: Scindia inaugurates International Centre of Media Excellence

e-Paper Get App

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 10:58 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated Praveena Pandey Memorial International Centre of Media Excellence (ICOM) in Gwalior on Sunday. Scindia said that ICOM was a great gift to the field of media. This will prove to be a boon for the media and will give a new identity to the media of Gwalior at the international level, he added.

Scindia said, “Along with journalism, journalist Dr Keshav Pandey has made an exemplary contribution to the field of sports, education, health and cultural activities. Pandey has given a big gift to Gwalior in the form of ICOM in the memory of his wife.”

Scindia said that people build buildings in the memory of their loved ones but Pandey took an exemplary initiative by making ICOM a living institution. This institute built in the memory of his wife would prove to be a milestone, he said.

