 Madhya Pradesh: Man Attacked Over Property Dispute In Satna
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Man Attacked Over Property Dispute In Satna | Representative pic

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons attacked a man with the sticks and axes in Dhaneh village under Unchehara police station over a property dispute on Tuesday, the police said.

The person who was attacked was identified as Dharmadas Kushwaha. The attackers were identified as Vijay Kushwaha, Pawan Kushwaha and Chhotu Kushwaha.

Injured Dharmadas was admitted to Unchehara hospital from where he was referred to the district hospital. The police are inquiring into the case.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bhind Collector Initiates To Hold Public Hearing In Tehsil Office Instead Of Dist HQ To...
article-image

