MP: Malwa Celebrates 'Kans Vadotasv' To Mark Lord Krishna's Victory (WATCH)

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): We all are familiar with 'Ravan Dahan' as the entire nation celebrates victory of Lord Rama on Dussehra. But, have you heard of Kans Vadh? Well, people in western Madhya Pradesh celebrate 'Kans Vadotasav' to mark the victory of Lord Krishna over his 'Mama' (maternal uncle) and demon king 'Kans'.

The festival is celebrated with much fervour in Malwa region's Shajapur, on the tenth day of the holy Kartik month, also known as 'Kans Dashmi'.

Tulsiram Bhavsar, convenor of the Kansa Vadhotsav Committee, said that the head of Govardhannath temple, Motiram Mehta, saw the Kansa Vadhotsav in Mathura about 270 years ago and impressed by the grandeur of the Kansa Vadhotsav, Motiram Mehta decided to bring this celebration to Shajapur. He shared his experience with the Vaishnavas, sparking their interest and leading to the formation of the Kansa Vadhotsav Committee under Tulsiram Bhavsar's leadership.

The tradition started from that time onwards and it has gained immense popularity over the years, attracting a large number of devotees as well as tourists from far and wide. The vibrant celebrations and religious fervor make it a significant cultural extravaganza for the entire region.

For about 100 years, the event has been organized in the temple itself, but due to lack of space, it started being organized at the Kansa Chowraha in the town. Not only people from Shajapur, but adjoining areas also participate in the event as well.

Various cultural activities like dance, music, dramas and Krishna Leela portraying the legends of Lord Krishna were held on the occasion.

Groups portraying roles of soldiers of both Lord Krishna and king Kansa, with some enacting Lord Balram, Mansukh (Lord Krishna’s childhood friend) and others started a procession and entered into a verbal duel to prove their supremacy. After the procession, Kans vadh is held at Kans Chowraha in the town. A tall effigy of Kansa is erected at the square which is thrashed by people, as an enactment of the deed done by Lord Krishna.