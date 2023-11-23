Indore: IIT Indore To Host 6th Edition Of iRAD Conference

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To promote the growth of radar meteorology in the country, the 6th Conference on India Radar Meteorology (iRAD 2024) will be hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Indore from January10 to 12. The conference aims to bring together experts, researchers, and professionals from various fields to share their knowledge and experience in Radar Meteorology and its applications.

The first conference on India Radar Meteorology (iRAD), an initiative of the Ministry of Earth Science (MoES), was held successfully at IIT Kharagpur during January 8-11 in 2017. A series of iRAD conferences were successfully organised thereafter. Now, IIT Indore has got chance to hold the sixth edition of iRAD conference. Colorado State University (USA) faculty member Prof V Chandrasekar, Osaka University (Japan)faculty member Professor Tomoo Ushio and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s Dr Takuji Kubota will be keynote speakers at the conference.

Chandrasekar made pioneering contributions in the area of “Polarimetric Radar Observations of the Atmosphere”. He has extensive experience in Radar System Design and Radar Network Development. Ushio (senior member, IEEE) received the BS, MS, and PhD degrees in electrical engineering from Osaka University.

In 2000, he joined the Department of Aerospace Engineering, Osaka Prefecture University, Sakai, Japan, as an assistant professor. Kubota is a senior researcher of the Earth Observation Research Centre in Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and the JAXA GPM program scientist and the JAXA Earth CAR Emission scientist.

Due to the high volume and quality of submissions, the iRAD2024 organising committee has extend the author notification deadline from November 10 to 25. For any modifications to in extended abstract or full paper, the authors can make the final revised submission from November 25 to December 10.