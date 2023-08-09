MP: Mahakal Witnessed One Crore Footfall Between July 4 To August 7 In Ujjain

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): From July 4 to August 7 this year, 1 crore 5 lakh 20 thousand devotees visited Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. According to collector Kumar Purshottam, such a figure has been discovered through the head count machines mounted by Smart City Company.

In the month of Shravan at Mahakaleshwar temple, the arrival of devotees is a continuous process for darshan of Lord Mahakal. Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee is committed to provide a pleasant, simple darshan of Mahakaleshwar to the devotees in a short time.

From July 4 to August 7 around 8 lakh 89 thousand 226 devotees saw Bhasma aarti of Lord Mahakal every day from 2 am to 7 am in Mahakaleshwar temple.

Sandeep Kumar Soni, administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, said that along with darshan of Lord Mahakal the trend of visitors coming to Mahakaleshwar remains mostly for bhasma aarti darshan.

That’s why 400 seats are available online for devotees coming from different places of the country and abroad on the website of the temple management committee www.shrimahakaleshwar.com in which permission can be obtained by filling the desired information in the form and depositing a fee of Rs 200 per person online.

Similarly, a free bhasma aarti counter has been arranged near the administrative office of Mahakaleshwar Temple. The bhasma aarti counter opens at 7 am where devotees present themselves with their original ID card.

Apart from this, permission is also issued for a limited number of bhasma aarti through the priests / priests / press / office of the district protocol officer of Mahakal Temple. All arrangements made for bhasma aarti darshan are completely online.

During booking of bhasma aarti, a link is sent to the devotee through SMS, visiting which he can download the permission letter by paying online and in the morning at the bhasma aarti gate with his original ID.

They can get entry inside the temple by showing the permission letter along with it. Around 30 to 40k devotees visit Mahakaleshwar’s bhasma aarti every day. In the month of Shravan, the doors of the temple will open at 2.30 am every Monday and at 3 am on other days. The doors will open again at 4 am from September 12.