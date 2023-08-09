MP: Mahakal Visitors From Delhi Thrashed By Auto Driver In Ujjain | Representative pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees who had come from Delhi to visit Mahakaleshwar temple were thrashed by other people including an auto-rickshaw driver at the Mahakal Ghati here on Tuesday.

The video of the incident also went viral, in which some people are seen arguing with the female devotee. On Tuesday, Shubham and Kamal reached Ujjain by Nizamuddin Express.

From here they took an e-rickshaw and left for the Mahakal temple. Auto driver Haider hit the rickshaw at Kot Mohalla intersection. When e-rickshaw driver Anand Vaish went to seek an explanation, the auto driver began fighting with him.

Devotees Kamal and Shubham, who came to stop the fight, the accused Haider along with some of his companions began fighting with both of them as well. Meanwhile, when the women devotees tried to stop the assault, accused Haider threatened them as well.

The video of the incident went viral in which the accused is seen threatening the devotees. Shubham said that the accused Haider thrashed him over a trivial matter, when he and Kamal attempted to stop the fight. Haider thrashed him and tore his clothes. Mahakal police registered a case under Section 323, 294, 506 of the IPC against the accused auto driver who was sent to jail.

