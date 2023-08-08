 MP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Out At esb.mp.gov.in, Direct Link Here
Candidates appearing for the Constable recruitment test 2023 can download the admit card from the direct link given below. MPESB aims to fill 7090 constable vacancies in the state through this recruitment drive.

Updated: Tuesday, August 08, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
The admit card for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023 has been released. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has released the admit card today, August 8 on its official website at esb.mp.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the Constable recruitment test 2023 can download the admit card from the direct link given below. MPESB aims to fill 7090 constable vacancies in the state through this recruitment drive.

Direct link to download MP Police Constable admit card 2023

Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Test 2023 Exam

The Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023 will be held from August 12 to September 12 across the state.

Steps to download MP Police Constable admit card 2023:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Test Admit Card -Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2023”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and take the printout for future reference.

