MP lynching incident: Victims made desperate calls for help

Along with Vikram, a large number of relatives, friends and villagers reached Choithram Hospital on Thursday to see the four victims.

“My brother Ravindra Patel and his friends Vinod Mukati, Jagdish Sharma, Narendra Sharma, Ganesh Khasi, and Jagdish Poonam Chand Sharma had gone to take back the money they had given to some labourers,” Vikram said.

It was a planned attack: Nephew

Nephew of Narendra Sharma, Yogesh Sharma alleged that it was a planned attack on my uncle and his friends as the accused were calling them for last three days for returning their money.

“They were calling for the last three days. It was a planned attack by them and the rumour of child lifter gang was a conspiracy,” Yogesh alleged.

He said that the accused didn’t even allow them to move out of their car and started pelting stones on them. The accused snatched money, mobile phones and purse from them.

“Only Jagdish Poonam Chand had a phone at the time of the incident and he informed us about the incident. He called and told us that they would be killed,” Yogesh said adding “Police and administration should take stern action against them and should arrest all those involved in killing them.”

Ganesh was the only breadwinner in the family

According to villagers, Ganesh Khasi, who died in the mob lynching, was the only breadwinner in the family.

“Ganesh’s father died of cancer a few years ago and he was the only breadwinner and his survived by his mother, wife, and his two-and-half-year-old daughter,” villagers said. Ganesh’s last rites were performed at his village on Thursday and sports minister Jitu Patwari too participated in his funeral.

Out of five victims who were referred to Indore, four have been admitted to Choithram Hospital and Jagdish Sharma was discharged on Wednesday night.