Madhya Pradesh: CM Kamal Nath stops proposal to turn residential areas into commercial ones

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has stopped a proposal put up before the cabinet for turning residential areas into commercial ones.
Nath directed the officials to make a presentation on the proposal in front of him before sending it to the cabinet.
The Chief Minister said the attempt to turn residential areas into commercial ones should not be a problem for residents.
There should be parking lots and other facilities, and only then, such a proposal can be discussed.
To legalise business activities in residential areas, the urban development department proposed mixed land use on more than 24-metre wide road with penalty.
The cabinet also amended a proposal to make 30 Nagar Parishads into village Panchayats.
After the amendment, 22 Nagar Parishads will be made village Panchayats, and eight will remain Nagar Parishads.
According to sources, urban development minister Jaivardhan Singh discussed the matter with legislators from all those areas.
Eight legislators told the cabinet to maintain Nagar Parishad status of their Panchayats so there will be no change their position.
Hybrid renewable policy to be implemented
The cabinet has decided to implement the ‘Madhya Pradesh Hybrid Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Policy.’
The policy will be implemented for the development of three projects. This will include electricity generation from two or more renewable energy sources at a project site in the Hybrid Power Project (HPP), which may also include energy storage. The Energy Storage Project (ESP), includes projects developed with various storage techniques like mechanical, chemical (battery), compressed air, hydrogen, pumped hydro storage etc. with or without energy sources and expansion of existing renewable energy project under above the mentioned categories.
In addition to the ‘Madhya Pradesh Hybrid Renewable Energy and Energy Storage Policy,’ co-located or stand-alone energy storage plants can be set up in existing renewable energy project sites so that renewable energy sources can be properly utilized.
The need for a progressive policy to promote hybridization of various renewable energy sources and various types of energy storage was proposed to utlize the available infrastructure and renewable energy sources.
Ministers’ grants increased
The cabinet decided to increase voluntary grant to be given by a minister from Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000. The cabinet approved expansion of assembly building and MLA rest house of the Urban Development and Housing Department.
The Cabinet decided make amendment regarding the recruitment process in the State Service Examination Rules 2015 related to the State Service Examination held by the MPPSC.
