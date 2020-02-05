Madhya Pradesh: CM Kamal Nath stops proposal to turn residential areas into commercial ones

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Kamal Nath has stopped a proposal put up before the cabinet for turning residential areas into commercial ones.

Nath directed the officials to make a presentation on the proposal in front of him before sending it to the cabinet.

The Chief Minister said the attempt to turn residential areas into commercial ones should not be a problem for residents.

There should be parking lots and other facilities, and only then, such a proposal can be discussed.

To legalise business activities in residential areas, the urban development department proposed mixed land use on more than 24-metre wide road with penalty.