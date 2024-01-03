MP: Lokayukta Catches Assistant Account Officer Red-Handed Taking ₹8k Bribe In Dharampuri | Representative Image

Dharampuri (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Lokayukta trapped one assistant account officer posted at Dharampuri Janpad Panchayat, who accepted a bribe of Rs 8,000 from the complainant. The assistant account officer was caught red-handed and will now face legal consequences for his actions.

The accused officer, Asaram Bhagore had demanded bribe from the complainant, and a son of the former sarpanch, Mahendra Singh Thakur, 41, a resident of Pagra village falls under Dharampuri tehsil of Dhar district, in the name of an audit.

Lokayukta has filed an action against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In Dharampuri Janpad Panchayat of the district, Lokayukta has arrested Janpad Panchayat Assistant Accounts Officer Asharam Bhagaure for taking bribes.

According to information, Thakur lodged his complaint with the Lokayukta, accusing Bhagore of demanding a bribe in the name of getting audit work done.

Notably, Thakur's mother, Sevanti Bai Thakur was the sarpanch from 2015 to 2022.

Thakur added that he demanded a total of Rs 13,000 to get the job done, and he had already paid him Rs 5,000 earlier.

Despite Bhagore was reluctant to do his job. Upset with this, Thakur decided to take the matter to Indore Lokayukta and lodge his complaint, hoping for a resolution.

After verifying all the evidence presented to Lokayukta, the team of the special establishment of the MP Police, trapped Bhagore red-handed with bribe money on Wednesday.