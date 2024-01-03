 MP: 2 Friends Dead After Scorpio Overturns In Sehore; 2 Youths Killed In Bike Accident In Harda
MP: 2 Friends Dead After Scorpio Overturns In Sehore; 2 Youths Killed In Bike Accident In Harda

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths, including a minor boy, died after their bike collided with a four-wheeler at Harda’s Nandwa village on Wednesday.

The victims, identified as Ankit Korku (21) and Rajesh Koru (16), lost their lives after their bikes collided with an unknown vehicle on Tuesday night.

The unfortunate accident occurred late on Tuesday night in Nandwa village, within the jurisdiction of the Rehatgaon police station.

article-image

Reports from Temgaon police post in-charge, Chandramohan Marskole, reveal that an unidentified vehicle collided with the motorcycle carrying the two victims, who were en route from Sodalpur.

In response to this incident, a case has been filed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident. The authorities are working diligently to uncover details and ensure appropriate actions are taken.

article-image

2 Dead After Scorpio Overturns In Sehore On New Year Eve

In Sehore district, an overspeeding Scorpio went out of control and overturned on Bherunda-Gopalpur road at around 1 am, killing two persons and injuring four others.

According to information, the accident was so severe that the vehicle kept sliding on the road for about 200 metres and was completely destroyed. The vehicle carried 6 youths, out of which two passed awat on the spot and the rest were admitted to a district hospital.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Gurjar (24) and Rajendra Pawar (25). The injured persons were admitted to the hospital, police said.

article-image

