MP: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Road Accidents In Mandsaur and Sehore

Mandsaur/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were killed and six others injured in two separate accidents reported from Mandsaur and Sehore districts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

A tragic accident took place on Monday morning at around 6 am on the 8 lane road in Sitamau in Mandsaur. A sports utility vehicle (SUV) carrying members of a family rammed into a stationary truck near Belari on Delhi-Mumbai highway.

It is being said that due to the tyre burst of the truck moving ahead, it came to a standstill suddenly leading to the car coming from behind ramming into it.

In the accident, two women residents of Banswara, Rajasthan died, while four people including the driver were injured. The injured have been admitted to Mandsaur District Hospital. The car riders were going from Kota towards Ratlam.

SUV overturns in Sehore

On the other hand, in Sehore district, an overspeeding SUV went out of control and overturned on Bherunda-Gopalpur road at around 1 am, killing two persons and injuring as many others. The accident was so severe that the vehicle kept sliding on the road for about 200 metres and was completely destroyed.

The deceased were identified as Abhishek Gurjar (24) and Rajendra Pawar (25). The injured persons were admitted to hospital, police said.