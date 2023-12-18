MP: 'Hypocrisy', Congress Hits Out After Video Shows 'Lord Hanuman' Welcoming CM Mohan Yadav During Sankalp Yatra (WATCH)

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's 'Viksit Sankalp Yatra' in Ujjain has caught opposition Congress' eyes on the social media. The clip shows a man dressed as Lord Hanuman swinging in air with the help of a rope tied to a JCB machine, as he garlands the newly announced chief minister.

Reacting to the clip, Chairperson of Congress' Digital platforms Supriya Shrinate called it a 'hypocrisy' suggesting the gesture was an insult to the god.

Shrinate posted the video on ‘X’ formerly Twitter questioning ,”‘Aren’t the hypocrites angry by such a deed?’

Reacting to Shrinate’s post, some users in the comment mocked, whereas some of them showed their anger. One of the users said that didn't the blood of the slaves boil when Congress called Bajrang Bali's Guru Shri Ram as imaginary?

Notably, On December 16, Saturday CM Yadav received a grand welcome in his hometown Ujjain as he reached there for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister. He reached there to inaugurate the Viksit Sankalp Yatra.

Centre's nationwide campaign 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' aims to monitor and increase public awareness of the country's main programs, including Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Surkasha Bima, PM SVANidhi, and others.