MP: Historic Bhojshala Survey To Begin From March 22 Amid Tight Security

MP: Dhar's Historic Bhojshala Survey To Begin From Friday Amid Tight Security

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): After years of agitation and legal battles, Dhar's historic Bhojshala survey is all set to begin from March 22 onwards, following a directive from the High Court.

The Hindu community, which has been at the forefront of the struggle, will witness the beginning of a survey of the entire Bhojshala and its surroundings on March 22.

Ashish Goyal, the main petitioner in the case, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision. He stated, "The High Court's order marks a significant moment for our community. It ensures that the historical and cultural significance of Bhojshala is respected and preserved."

Despite the ongoing code of conduct, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh assured that the survey work would proceed as planned, with adequate police force provided to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ensure the security and safety of the site.

He emphasised, "No disruptions will be tolerated, and we are fully committed to implementing the court's order."

Efforts to reach Collector Priyank Mishra for comment were unsuccessful.

The issue of Dhar Bhojshala has remained contentious for the past 25 years, with conflicting claims from the Hindu and Muslim communities.

Hindus regard it as Raja Bhoj's banquet hall, where they traditionally read the Hanuman Chalisa every Tuesday. In contrast, Muslims claim it as a historical mosque, stating that the then playwright Diwan had granted it to them for offering Namaz, considering it the Maulana Masjid.

Meanwhile, the Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Courts’ recent decision for ASI survey raises hopes for a peaceful resolution to the longstanding dispute, though challenges remain in reconciling the differing narratives and ensuring harmonious coexistence.

Centuries-old Bhojshala Dispute

The Bhojshala dispute, rooted in centuries-old history, continues to stir debate as Hindus claim it to be the temple of Goddess Saraswati, while Muslims cite the tomb of Maulana Kamaluddin was erected on the site.

Despite the passage of time, the sanctity of Bhojshala remains a contentious issue, with Hindu devotees maintaining that the premises house depictions of Gods, Goddesses, and Sanskrit verses.

Adding to its historical complexity, it is noted that during the British era, the idol of Vagdevi, which was installed in the banquet hall of Bhojshala, was taken to London. This historical backdrop forms the backdrop of a current petition in the High Court, where the argument is centred on the status of Bhojshala as a place of Hindu worship.