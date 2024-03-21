 Bhagwat Katha Turns History-Sheeter Into Shravana Kumar: Ujjain Man Gifts Slippers Made From His Skin To Mom; Pics Inside
Bhagwat Katha Turns History-Sheeter Into Shravana Kumar: Ujjain Man Gifts Slippers Made From His Skin To Mom; Pics Inside

Ronak, without disclosing his intentions to anyone, underwent surgery to donate skin from his thigh to make a pair of slippers for his mother.

article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 7-day Bhagwat Katha brought a new dawn in the life of a history-sheeter in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, turning him into parents' obedient Shravana Kumar. The man, with cases like attempt to murder and loot against him, gifted footwears made of his own skin to his mother, seeking redemption from his sins.

This incident unfolded in the Dhancha Bhavan area of Ujjain, where Ronak Gurjar, inspired by his daily readings of the Ramayana, decided to fulfill his vow silently.

Ronak, without disclosing his intentions to anyone, underwent surgery to donate skin from his thigh to make a pair of slippers for his mother. Upon his return from the surgery, he gifted the slippers to his mother, Nirula Gurjar, symbolising his affection and gratitude.

article-image

Notably, the moment took place during a seven-day Bhagavad Katha event organised at the Akhada ground in Sandipani Nagar. While Jitendra Maharaj was guiding the religious proceedings, Ronak fulfilled his pledge by adorning his mother's feet with the slippers made from his own skin, amidst a crowd of devotees.

Witnessing this selfless act, Ronak's mother and other attendees' eyes filled with tears. Ronak's mother, Nirula, said that she had no idea of her son's vow to create slippers for her. She said, "I consider myself fortunate to have a son like Ronak. May God protect him from all hardships and bless him with a life devoid of any sorrow."

