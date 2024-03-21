MP: Students Learn To Make Natural Colours In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day natural lifestyle workshop titled, 'Holi ke Rang, Prakriti ke Sang' began on Wednesday under the aegis of the Eco Club of Government Kalidas Girls College. On the first day, at the beginning of the session, a detailed discussion on eco-friendly Holi through natural colours was given by the keynote speaker Dr Darshana Mehta, guest lecturer, School of Studies in Chemistry, Vikram University.

She explained the importance of natural colours and gave information about the harm caused by chemical colours. She said that chemical colours also contain elements like mercury, silver, and lead and some people use dangerous colours like engine oil and silver colour. Playing Holi with such colours causes diseases like skin diseases and cancer. It also spreads air pollution water pollution, etc. At the end of the lecture, the students were taught the method of making natural colours.

In the second session of the programne, the main speaker was Dr Sudha Shrivastava, professor, zoology, Kalidas Kanya Mahavidyalaya gave a lecture on the importance of Vedic Holi and the harmful effects of chemical colours. She explained in detail the importance of Vedic Holi under the Indian knowledge tradition. She discussed with the students through direct question and answer.

The third speaker of the programme, Dr Harish Vyas, in-charge of Eco Club, threw light on the problem of depression in the young generation. He said that today the young generation is suffering from depression due to being away from the natural environment. We create an environment of happiness and joy through various festivals which keeps us healthy.

College student Alfina Qazi gave a lecture on the preparation of natural colours. Principal Dr Vandana Gupta in her presidential address explained the importance of natural colours and discussed why the festival of Holi is celebrated. Dr Amita Singhal introduced the guest speakers. The report of the programme was presented by Dr Leena Shah. Dr Anjana Jaiswal conducted the proceedings while Dr Preeti Gupta proposed the vote of thanks.

Appeal to keep Holika Dahan away from power lines

The electricity company has appealed to keep Holika Dahan away from power lines. Madhya Pradesh Western Region Electricity Distribution Company’s managing director Amit Tomar said that electricity flows in the lines 24 hours a day. Burning bonfires under lines and cables can melt or break wires and cables. Similarly, burning of Holika near the transformer can cause a fire. Holika Dahan organisers should perform Holika Dahan by maintaining sufficient distance from power lines and transformers so that no kind of loss or accident occurs during this festival. Do not blow wet colour near lines, transformers, poles, etc, he appealed.