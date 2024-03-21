 Construction Of Indore District Hospital: MPPHCL MD Expresses Displeasure Over Emergency Unit Planning
Asks officials and construction agency to shift it to the front, also decides the place for CT-Scan and MRI unit.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Pankaj Jain, managing director, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited (MPPHSCL) expressed displeasure over the planning of under construction District Hospital and asked the construction agency to make some changes regarding the emergency unit, CT scan and MRI unit and others.

During his inspection visit to the hospital on Wednesday, Jain discussed the planning of shifting the patients and facilities to the new building and was surprised to see the emergency unit on the backside of the hospital. He directed the agency to make it on the front side as it would be feasible for the easy entry and treatment of patients in emergency.

article-image

He also informed the officials to decide a place for starting the MRI and CT Scan unit while he also asked the construction agency to install more plugs and switches between the beds.

“It was an inspection visit for checking the facility before taking over from the construction agency. It is expected that the first phase of the unit will be started in three-four months as we will shift the OPD, diagnostic centre, and other facilities in phase manner,” the health officials said.

It was a second visit of a senior health official to the hospital as Additional Chief Secretary Mohammad Suleiman and Commissioner, Health Sudam Khade had inspected the facility, a couple of days ago.

