Indore: In-Laws Kick Woman Out Of House, Beat Her With Sticks After Her Husband's Death; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A disturbing incident was reported from Indore, where a widow was brutally beaten by sticks, kicked and dragged by her in-laws on Wednesday. The incident happened at city's Tukoganj area, where the accused brothers-in-law, their wives allegedly thrashed the woman publicly as she sought her share in the joint property following her husband's death.

A day later, the video of the incident went viral on social media, showing two women and two men mercilessly beating the woman. When the victim tried to save herself with the help of her children, all four joined, and brutally beat the children.

The police have filed a case against the four accused.

(With inputs from Staff Reporter)

According to the police, the dispute arose from a disagreement by the woman over vacating the house. The victim, Sangita, had been residing in her late husband’s home with her children since her husband's death five years ago.

Based on Sangita's complaint, the police have registered a case of assault against the accused - Sharad Sulaniya, Vinod Sulaniya, Dugabai, and Parvati Bai. Sangita recounted that she was sitting on the stairs of her house on Wednesday when the four accused barged in and began assaulting her, and then dragging her out of the house.

Sangita explained that the property is registered in her brother-in-law's name, but she also has a share in it. However, the accused are attempting to prevent her without granting her rightful share of the property.