 Lok Sabha Election 2024: ‘No One Is Ready To Contest From Congress Due To Fear Of Defeat’, Shivraj Takes Jibe (WATCH)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan traveled in a passenger train as a part of his campaign in the Ganj Basoda Assembly of the Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency.

Updated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 01:29 PM IST
Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the hustle and bustle of election fervor, Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan traveled in a passenger train as a part of his campaign in the Ganj Basoda Assembly of the Vidisha Lok Sabha Constituency on Thursday.

When questioned by reporters about the delay in the Congress party's candidate list, Chouhan expressed his view, stating, "No one is ready to fight out of fear of defeat. This reflects the condition of the Congress party. I don't consider it right for democracy when someone is not even willing to fight."

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of public support by saying, "Wherever there are people, there is love. I am grateful for the affection and encouragement I receive from the public. I am committed to serving them until my last breath."

"Jahan Janata hoti hai, vahan Mama hota hai", he added.

CM Mohan Yadav Predicts BJP Sweep in MP's Lok Sabha Election

On Thursday morning, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared his strong belief in winning big in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win all 29 parliamentary seats in the state.

CM Yadav made these comments while talking to reporters in Jabalpur district today. He also mentioned that the state government is working on a plan for development in the coming years.

