MP: Ujjain Woman Jumps Into Well After Hubby Postpones Her 'Mayka' Visit, Dies

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The body of a 27-year-old woman was found in a village well in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. Primary investigation suggests that the woman jumped into the well, apparently because she was denied permission to visit her 'Mayka' (mom's place).

Her husband had asked her to wait for two days until they finished harvesting wheat. Angry over her husband's decision, the woman rushed to the village well and jumped.

The deceased has been identified as Mamta, a resident of Chitradevi village in the Bhairavgadh police jurisdiction in Ujjain.

According to police reports, Mamta had been stubborn about visiting her parents for the past few days, prompting disagreements with her husband, Kesar Singh. He had urged her to wait until the wheat harvest was complete, suggesting a departure in two days' time. However, their disagreement escalated into a heated argument on Wednesday.

Following the argument, Mamta stormed off to the fields in anger. Concerned when she didn't return for a while, Kesar went to search for her. And, near the well he found her slippers. Upon closer inspection, he found his wife's body in the well.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter, suspecting suicide. Statements from family members are awaited to shed light on the circumstances leading to Mamta's demise.