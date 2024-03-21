Indore: BTech Student Kills Self For Getting Two Marks Less In Exam | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old BTech student committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Tuesday after getting two marks less in one of the subjects. The deceased took the extreme step while alone at home, as his parents had gone to attend a relative's funeral in Dewas. He left a suicide note requesting his family members to take care of themselves.

According to Tukoganj police, the deceased was identified as Akshat Sanotia, resident of South Tukoganj and a second-year student at SGSITS College. Deceased father Dinesh Sanotia is a Central government employee in Cotton Corporation of India.

After receiving his examination result on Tuesday, he informed his grandparents that he was going to study in his room. When his parents returned later at night, they found him hanging. It is believed that he took the extreme step as he got two marks less. The police initiated a probe based on the suicide note and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.

Free Press contacted SGSITS Director Dr Rakesh Saxena regarding the incident. Saxena stated that the student had not attended college after first semester and had failed back then. His parents never visited the college for discussions either. Many students struggle to cope with education, leading to difficulties in obtaining a degree. Hence, the college offers diploma courses as pre-requisite before pursuing degree courses.