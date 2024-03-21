Indore: Eight-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Gutkeshwar Temple’s Kund |

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy drowned in a 25-feet deep Kund at Gutkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Khudel police station area on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Devguradia area around 3 pm and police retrieved his body next morning from the Kund. The deceased was identified as Govind, son of Raghunath, resident of Malvi Mohalla in Devguradiya.

He was a student of second standard. Investigating Officer (IO) Sanjeev Kumar Tiwari stated that Govind used to visit the temple daily to offer prayers. He also went on Tuesday and was sitting near one of the four Kunds in the temple premises. He attempted to catch a fish in the Kund with his hand, lost balance and fell into it. A five-year-old boy also went with him for prayers, but when they sat near the Kund, the younger one urged Govind to go home, but he refused.

The younger boy went home and Govind did not return until night. Subsequently, Govind's family filed a missing complaint at the police station. The cops began a search operation the next day, starting from the temple as Govind was last seen there. After examining CCTV footage, which showed that Govind did not leave the temple premises, the police called divers to search the Kund. His body was found underneath water on Wednesday morning.

Usually there has been a crowd in the temple during morning and evening prayers but the incident occurred in the afternoon. Therefore, no one could witness the incident as the deceased was alone at the spot. The deceased father is a labourer and Govind was his only son. The police began a probe to know the circumstances under which the incident occurred and conducted post-mortem of the deceased.