Indore: 230th death anniversary of Ahilyabai to be observed on August 22

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilyabai's 230th death anniversary will be celebrated in the city in a traditional form on August 22. This year too, the Palki Yatra will be taken out in a festive atmosphere.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting held here on Sunday. Addressing the meeting of representatives of various communities, President of Devi Ahilya Utsav Samiti, Sumitra Mahajan said that all the events to be organised on the death anniversary of Ahilya Bai will be completed with dignity and simplicity.

In accordance with the prestige of the goddess, the Palki Yatra will be taken out with royal pomp but the Palki Yatra will be kept free from noise pollution.

DJs will also not be included in the Yatra and speakers of the welcome stages will also be played in low volume after three o'clock. She said that if the people of the society want, they can make tableaux based on the events of Devi Ahilya Bai's life and include them in the Yatra but any other kind of tableaux will be banned.

Convenor of the Palki Yatra, MP Shankar Lalwani said that this year Bengali women will be blowing conches, armed young women of Batuk and Durga Vahini will participate in it.

He said that after the welcome from the stage, as many people as possible should walk along with the Palki. He said that the main programme will be held at Gandhi Hall on Friday, August 22 at 3:30 pm and the Palki Yatra will start from Gandhi Hall at 5:00 pm.