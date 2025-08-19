 Indore: 230th Death Anniversary Of Ahilyabai To Be Observed On August 22
A meeting of representatives of various communities held to make the Palki Yatra on Devi Ahilya's memorable

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 12:10 AM IST
Indore: 230th death anniversary of Ahilyabai to be observed on August 22 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilyabai's 230th death anniversary will be celebrated in the city in a traditional form on August 22. This year too, the Palki Yatra will be taken out in a festive atmosphere.

A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting held here on Sunday. Addressing the meeting of representatives of various communities, President of Devi Ahilya Utsav Samiti, Sumitra Mahajan said that all the events to be organised on the death anniversary of Ahilya Bai will be completed with dignity and simplicity.

In accordance with the prestige of the goddess, the Palki Yatra will be taken out with royal pomp but the Palki Yatra will be kept free from noise pollution.

Convenor of the Palki Yatra, MP Shankar Lalwani said that this year Bengali women will be blowing conches, armed young women of Batuk and Durga Vahini will participate in it.

He said that after the welcome from the stage, as many people as possible should walk along with the Palki. He said that the main programme will be held at Gandhi Hall on Friday, August 22 at 3:30 pm and the Palki Yatra will start from Gandhi Hall at 5:00 pm.

