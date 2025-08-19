Madhya Pradesh: Chappal Left At Murder Scene Leads Cops To Accused, 3 Held In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested three persons in connection with the brutal murder of a factory worker, who was stabbed nearly 20 times in the intervening night of August 9 and 10 in Chandan Nagar police station area, an official said on Monday.

The murder case was cracked after relentless efforts by police teams who examined more than 700 CCTV cameras. The breakthrough came from a single clue — a slipper left behind at the crime scene.

According to DCP Rishikesh Meena, three accused Avesh alias Chillar, Sameer alias Gudda and Sagheer Hussain have been arrested for the murder. The trio, residents of Sadar Bazar area, had come to Navda Panth late at night after consuming liquor. Their motive was petty loot to fund a trip outside the state.

That night, Arjun Yadav (35), who worked in a namkeen factory, was returning home alone. Spotting him, the accused first snatched his mobile phone and demanded money from his pocket.

When Arjun resisted, they attacked him with a sharp weapon. Initially intending only to rob him, the accused feared that Arjun might identify them. In panic, they launched a fatal assault, stabbing him 18 to 20 times until he died on the spot.

Shockingly, the accused stole just Rs 70 in cash from Arjun’s pocket, along with his mobile phone, before fleeing. In their haste, one of them lost his slipper at the spot. Later, they even purchased a bottle of water from a nearby shop, which was also captured on CCTV.

The investigation began on August 10 when police recovered Arjun’s body lying on the roadside with multiple stab wounds. During CCTV scanning, the cops spotted three men on a two-wheeler – one of them notably barefoot. This matched the missing slipper found at the crime scene. It took three days to trace the vehicle, after which the suspects were identified and detained.

During interrogation, Avesh confessed that the trio had stopped Arjun to rob him, but killed him fearing exposure.

‘They killed a man for just seventy rupees and a phone,’ the official said, calling it one of the most senseless murders in recent times. The police seized robbed Rs 70, mobile phone of the deceased along with the two-wheeler and knife used in the crime.

