9,507 Women Vie For 228 Anganwadi Posts In MP's Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The recruitment drive for Anganwadi workers and helpers has drawn an overwhelming response, with 9,507 women applying for just 228 vacancies across the district.

According to the Women and Child Development Department, 6,991 applications have been received for helper posts and 2,516 for worker posts.

What stands out is that even highly educated women, including those with postgraduate degrees, have applied.

Officials say this reflects not only unemployment but also rising awareness of Anganwadi services and women’s eagerness to take up community roles.

The highest number of applications came from urban areas, especially from Indore Urban-3, which alone recorded 1,260 applications for helper posts. Indore Urban-4 received 1,237 and Urban-1 got 920 applications, while Mhow cantonment registered the least with 118.

With the eligibility set at Class 12, authorities were surprised to see a large pool of highly qualified women ready to work at grassroots level. For many, the motive is balancing family responsibilities while becoming self-reliant.

The mismatch between vacancies and applications has highlighted both the intensity of job scarcity and the determination of women to secure a livelihood.