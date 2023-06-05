MP: Garbage heap spotted near CMHO office in Swachh Indore

Pic by: Nai Dunia

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was a shocking moment when a heap of garbage with papers scattered all over, was found outside the Chief Medical and Health Officer's (CMHO) office in Swacch Indore-- the city that won cleanest tag for 6 years in a row!

As per the reports of Nai Dunia, the issues in the CMHO office include:

Poor Sanitation: Widespread garbage and filth, along with spider webs, indicate a lack of proper cleanliness.

Dilapidated Infrastructure: Broken cabinet doors and malfunctioning tube lights reflect the office's deteriorating state.

Lack of Maintenance: The absence of regular cleaning and upkeep for the past two years has resulted in an unsightly and unhygienic workspace.

Workload Mismanagement: Assigning clerical tasks to lower-grade employees may lead to a lack of accountability for cleanliness and maintenance.

Budget Misutilization: Despite receiving a significant annual budget, there is a failure to effectively utilize funds for addressing maintenance and sanitation issues.

Accountability Issues: Authorities and officials seem to evade their responsibilities, raising concerns about their commitment to addressing the issues.

As the people of Indore entrust their well-being to the healthcare system, urgent action is imperative to restore the CMHO Office to its former glory. Professionalism within the office is crucial to regain the trust of the public and uphold the city's esteemed reputation for hygiene.

