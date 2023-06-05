Indore: Metro to be the safest public transport in city

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Metro, which is one of the most important projects of the city, will be one of the most advanced and reliable means of public transport having more secure and advanced technology compared to any other means of public transport.

Officials of Indore Metro said, “Indore Metro Rail will have cutting-edge technology that caters to the present and future needs.”

“To ensure safe and reliable transportation of a large number of passengers, the metro rail service incorporates state-of- the-art signalling technology. This technology guarantees smooth and secure journey for commuters,” official added.

The signalling system maintains safe train separation, which is upgraded nowadays to cab-signalling in urban metro systems.

Indore Metro Rail project has chosen a Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system that enables unattended train operation, also known as Grade of Automation -4 (GoA-4).

The chosen signalling system is of Alstom which integrates computerised based interlocking, automatic train control, automatic train supervision, and centralised control & monitoring.

Officials said, “Indore Metro will operate at the highest level of automation which is of international standards. Along with the unattended train operation mode, automatic train operation and automatic train protection modes will also be available to the driver.”

CBTC system features

Automatic Modes of Operation

a) GOA-2 (Grade of Automation-2): In GOA-2 Operation the train is run by driver in the Driver’s Cab of Leading DMC car which will have all the controlling system required to operate the train.

b) GOA-4 (Grade of Automation-4): The system is the most advanced system of railway automation wherein train runs without a driver. This is also called Unattended train Operation (UTO). Initially attendant will be present onboard for attending any sort of issues.

Throughput

CBTC offers reduced headway between trains, thus maximizing network capacity and throughput. Headway is defined as minimum time interval between successive trains at any point on the line such that the speed of following trains is not reduced by the presence of any other service train ahead.

Moving Block technology

Moving block methodology based on CBTC technology will be used, which enables reduction of the safety distance between two consecutive trains.

Predictive Maintenance

Round the clock monitoring of heath parameters of various subsystems of signalling system to ensure reduced maintenance effort during operational hours.

Timetable regulation modes

ATR subsystem shall maintain the timetable sequence of trains. It shall regulate trains, optimize train performance, headway regulation and schedule to minimize overall delay with respect to the timetable.

Auto washing of coaches

Trains returning to depot after operational hours will be automatically routed to wash plant as per the timetable. Train coaches will be cleaned and further automatically routed to Stabling Bay Line (SBL) in the depot.

Auto Sleep and wake-up

As per the timetable, trains after revenue service will return to SBL area in depot and it will automatically enter into sleep mode. ATC will keep on monitoring trains and trains will automatically wake up in the morning as per the schedule without the involvement of operation or maintenance staff.

Centralized Cyber security System

Centralized cyber security system will be deployed to secure the CBTC system. Signalling System is designed to ensure next-generation threat detection to safeguard the operational network from emerging cyber threats and ensure regulatory compliance as per International Standards.

Intrusion Detection System

Intrusion of passenger on track will be prevented by platform screen doors (PSD). PSD shall remain closed and locked until train has docked and open only if adequate width of passage is provided for passenger.