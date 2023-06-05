 Indore: Rs 59 cr recovered from 33K power pilferage cases, irregularities
Surprise inspection at 1.6 lakh places in a year

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 02:49 AM IST
article-image
Image: istockphoto (Representative)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company conducted surprise inspections and caught more than 33,000 cases of power pilferage and other irregularities and received Rs 59 crore in the last one year. 

West Discom managing director Amit Tomar said that checking is being done continuously by both the vigilance and transmission and maintenance teams. 

“Checking/inspections were done at 1.6 lakh places in Malwa-Nimar, including 25,000 places in Indore district, in twelve months. A total of 33,600 cases of power pilferage and other regularities were made during this period,” he said. 

Tomar added that a total of Rs 59 crore has been recovered whereas recovery of Rs 20 crore is still pending. 

The power company has filed about 6,000 cases in the courts regarding cases of theft, irregularities etc, which came to light during checking during the last one year.

Indore: 9 food safety officers to be felicitated
article-image
Indore: 2% foetuses have anomalies, but early treatment allows baby a normal life

Indore: Day and night temperature remain five degrees below normal 

World Environment Day: Indore failing environment, 6/8 factors show significant climate change

Indore: Three injured in argument over dance, liquor in baraat 

Indore: Youth booked for molesting minor girl

