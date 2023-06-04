Indore: 9 food safety officers to be felicitated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) will felicitate the food safety officers of nine districts, which remained in top six in phase-II of Eat Right Challenge, on World Food Safety Day i.e. on June 7.

FSSAI has called the officials from nine districts including Indore and Ujjain to ensure participation in the celebration programme of World Food Safety Day on June 7 in New Delhi.

Food safety officer DharmendraSoni from Indore, Manish Swami from Ujjain, DevendraDuber from Bhopal, DevkiSonwani from Jabalpur, AmrishDubey from Sagar, Lokendra Singh from Gwalior, RakeshAhirwal from Damoh, Sabir Ali from Rewa, and AbhishekBihari Gaur from Satna will participate in the programme to be held in the presence of minister of health and family welfare MansukhMandaviya who will also launch the state food safety index.