Indore: Banks to remain open for benefit of Ladli Behna's  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Banks will remain open on Sunday for DBT and Aadhaar linking by the beneficiaries of MukhyamantriLadliBehnaYojana.

A total of 4,39,611 women had filled the application forms of the scheme in Indore and from June 10, Rs 1,000 will be deposited in DBT accounts. It is necessary that the bank accounts of all the eligible women beneficiaries are DBT activated and their accounts are linked to Aadhaar.

As per the instructions of the government for both these works, banks will remain open on Sunday. The list of women beneficiaries whose bank account is not DBT activated and where there is no Aadhaar linkage, has been pasted at the concerned zone office of the corporation. Beneficiary women can see the list by visiting the zonal office of their area.

These women beneficiaries can complete the process of linking Aadhaar card by activating their DBT by going to the bank where they have an account. On completion of the work, the process of payment in the accounts of the beneficiaries will start from June 10.