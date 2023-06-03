 Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner reviews progress of schemes in Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner Shriman Shukla has reviewed the progress of various government schemes in rural areas of Bankhedi and Pipariya.

He also reviewed the progress of Ladli Behna Yojna, Jal Jeevan Mission, Amrit Sarovar, CM Rise School and other schemes during his visit to villages in Pipariya and Bankhedi on Friday.

At the outset, he inspected the construction of CM Rise School building in Bankhedi and directed the officials and the construction agencies to follow the norms and finish the work within time.

