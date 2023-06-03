 Bhopal: Deadline ends but not the pig menace
Bhopal: Deadline ends but not the pig menace

BMC says 80-90% pigs driven out city, writes to AHOs to spot roaming pigs ‘if any’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 03:39 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The tall claims of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration to make the state capital pig-free by May 31 have fallen flat on ground as pig menace continues to plague the city.

BMC officials claimed almost 80%-90% pigs have been driven out from the state capital, however, the reality is much different from the claim made by authorities on papers.

Maintaining that the colonies are almost pig-free, the BMC officials have written to AHOs in zones to spot the roaming pigs if any in colonies as almost all have been driven out.

BMC had set a deadline of May 31 for pig breeders to keep their animals away from urban limits. Still the pigs can be spotted roaming in areas including Anna Nagar, Shivnagar colony in karond, Chhola dussehra Maidan and many slums. The residents of these areas said that their numbers have come down, but still pigs can be seen roaming around putting the health and safety of elderlies and children at stake.

Officials said the drive against pigs was intensified following which the complaints dropped drastically. Earlier, the CM helpline was flooded with complaints. BMC teams are still monitoring colonies to catch pigs on being spotted anywhere.

The breeders had no option but to sell their animals in outskirt areas of the city. The pigs posed grave health hazards and road accidents. The pigs used to damage sewage lines in colonies and residents used to complain to authorities to contain pig menace.

