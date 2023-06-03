Bhopal Vs Bhojpal: BJP-Cong slugfest as demand to rename Bhopal gains steam

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The issue of renaming Bhopal has again surfaced as lyricist Manoj Muntashir has requested the chief minister to rename the state capital as Bhopal in honour of Raja Bhoj, an 11th century ruler of the region. Previously, Jaya Kishori and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Maharaj too had advocated the same. BJP and Congress have different take on renaming the city .

Earlier, the state government had renamed Habibganj Railway as Rani Kamlapati, Islam Nagar is now known as Jagdishpur and Nasrullaganj name has been changed to Bhairuda. Aishbagh stadium has been named after Kailash Sarang and Barkheda Pathani (BHEL) is now known as Shastri Nagar (BHEL).

For

Vishnu Khatri, MLA ‘In honour of Raja Bhoj’

“Name of Bhopal should be changed in honour of Raja Bhoj. His deep connection with Bhopal as is evident from the Bhoj Taal, other water bodies and structures he had developed here. Earlier, the names of Islam Nagar, Habibganj, Nasrullaganj have been changed and now Bhopal should also be given a new name.”

Vishvas Sarang, minister

‘Had raised this demand earlier’

“Bhopal should be renamed as Bhojpal. I had raised this demand earlier when Congress was in power but it was rejected. Now, the matter has again surfaced and hopefully it will be materialized this time. It is an issue of great importance as Raja Bhoj has deep connections with Bhopal.”

Mayor Malti Rai

‘Central government’s Jurisdiction’

“I would welcome it if the name of Bhopal is changed to Bhojpal. It is the jurisdiction of the Central government and the matter will be taken up at state government level. Institute is being set up for research on the history of Raja Bhoj and Rani Kamlpati for the younger generation.”

Krishna Gaur, MLA

Raja Bhoj has deep concoctions with Bhopal

“The renaming of Bhopal as Bhojpal should be done at the earliest. Bhopal is known for Raja Bhoj whose empire was spread upto Bhopal so it is wrong to say that Raja Bhoj had no connections with Bhopal.”

Against

MLA PC Sharma

Tactic to divert people’s attention

“It is a tactic to divert people’s attention from key issues like unemployment, huge debt of Rs 4 lakh crore, inflation before Assembly elections. There are many issues which BJP has failed to address. People know very well why BJP is raising such issues before the elections.”

Arif Masood, MLA

Changing name wont’ redress public issues

“Main issues are unemployment and inflation before the public but the government has utterly failed on this front. By just changing the names, will the government be able to redress the people's grievances and other public issues. BJP wants to divert public attention before elections.”

‘City is known by culture’

EX-Mayor Sunil Sood

“It hardly matters whether it is Bhopal or Bhojpal. City is known for its culture which cannot be changed. It is a BJP ploy to divert the people's attention before elections from main issues like inflation and unemployment. But it will not work as people know it.”