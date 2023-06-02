Bhopal Master Plan 2031 Released After Long Wait Of Nearly 2 Decades

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The much-awaited Bhopal master plan 2031 has been released on Friday evening.

The state capital's last master plan was released in 1995 which expired in 2005. Now, after 17 years, Bhopal got its new master plan.

The news has brought much respite to the builders and realtors as they can now resume their stuck projects

(More Details Awaited)