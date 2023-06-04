 Bhopal: Proposed road on banks of Upper Lake removed from new master plan draft
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Proposed road on banks of Upper Lake removed from new master plan draft

Bhopal: Proposed road on banks of Upper Lake removed from new master plan draft

The road was to be built on the pattern of Mumbai’s Marine Drive

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, June 04, 2023, 12:17 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed road on the bank of the Upper Lake has been deleted from the amended draft of the city’s master plan.

The draft master plan, published three years ago, contained the proposal for the road. It was to be made on the pattern of Mumbai’s Marine Drive to divert traffic.

Besides, the previous master plan contained the proposal for a beautiful road on the bank of the Upper Lake that was to be connected to Indore road through Ratibad. The purpose was to reduce pressure of traffic on the VIP Road.

Also, there was a proposal for construction of a 45-metre road in Khajuri, Lakhpura, Beerkhedi Kalan and from Barkheda Bathu to Bisankhedi.

In the amended draft of the master plan, it was said that the proposed road would stop the flow of water in the catchment area of the lake.

Apart from that, it was feared that if the proposed road was built, there would be illegal constructions.

The officials removed the proposed road from the amended master plan saying that there should not be any construction in the influence zone of wetland.

Read Also
Bhopal: Now, enjoy your birthday amid fun science
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Proposed road on banks of Upper Lake removed from new master plan draft

Bhopal: Proposed road on banks of Upper Lake removed from new master plan draft

Writing Tools: Prepositions bind thoughts as mortar joins bricks in wall

Writing Tools: Prepositions bind thoughts as mortar joins bricks in wall

Bhopal: Slew of community-related conventions before polls

Bhopal: Slew of community-related conventions before polls

Illicit liquor sale: Amulya Garden restaurant dismantled

Illicit liquor sale: Amulya Garden restaurant dismantled

Bhopal: Now, enjoy your birthday amid fun science

Bhopal: Now, enjoy your birthday amid fun science