Bhopal: Proposed road on banks of Upper Lake removed from new master plan draft

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The proposed road on the bank of the Upper Lake has been deleted from the amended draft of the city’s master plan.

The draft master plan, published three years ago, contained the proposal for the road. It was to be made on the pattern of Mumbai’s Marine Drive to divert traffic.

Besides, the previous master plan contained the proposal for a beautiful road on the bank of the Upper Lake that was to be connected to Indore road through Ratibad. The purpose was to reduce pressure of traffic on the VIP Road.

Also, there was a proposal for construction of a 45-metre road in Khajuri, Lakhpura, Beerkhedi Kalan and from Barkheda Bathu to Bisankhedi.

In the amended draft of the master plan, it was said that the proposed road would stop the flow of water in the catchment area of the lake.

Apart from that, it was feared that if the proposed road was built, there would be illegal constructions.

The officials removed the proposed road from the amended master plan saying that there should not be any construction in the influence zone of wetland.