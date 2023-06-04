Bhopal Master Plan Draft: TOD reduction, missing TDR provision raise eyebrows

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Master Plan has evoked mixed reactions from builders, real estate developers. Low density areas near Bhadbhada dam site and reduction of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) corridor along metro routes is matter of concern, they said.

The TOD corridor on both side of metro rail route has been reduced from 500 metres to 100 metres. It will promote commercial activities in the areas. Land reserve has been reduced from 30% to 12%. Such lands are used for government projects. However, under pressure of developers, such a decision has been taken for villages located along Hoshangabad Road. No provision to redress Transferable Development Rights (TDR) is also matter of concern for developers.

New colony residents’ welfare association president Sunil Upadhyaya said, “There is no provision to redress TDR in Master Plan. Government always promises to give TDR but after 2014, no one has been given TDR on acquisition of land. BRTS corridor was developed but so far no one has been given benefit of TDR. For six-lane Kolar project, TDR was promised but it will also met the same fate.”

The low density areas near Bhadbhada dam pose risk as they are part of submergence area near Suraj Nagar. “But affluent class has their buildings there. So, under pressure, it has been declared low density area,” Upadhyaya said, adding , “road accident will increase with TOD reduction as commercial activities will increase.”

The CREDAI general secretary Manoj Meek said, “There is already a residential area near Bhadbhada dam. Low density area has been declared considering tiger movement in the area. TOD will promote commercial activity along metro rail routes with reduction of TOD from 500 metres to 100 metres. Special focus has been given on Chuna Bhatti and Arera Colony in master plan. Provision of roads in village area has also been made.”